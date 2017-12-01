Miss Universe Barbados leaves for the Philippines

Miss Universe Barbados, Shannon Harris, left the island yesterday to travel to Manila, Philippines, where she’ll compete in the Miss Universe pageant.

Family, friends, as well as representatives of Crown Events Incorporated, the license holder for Miss Universe Barbados, were at the Grantley Adams International Airport to see her off.

Speaking to The Barbados Advocate, Harris said she was “excited” and “proud to represent Barbados”. She encouraged the public to follow her on Instagram for continual updates of her progress.

Also speaking to the press, Natasha Morgan, Director of Crown Events Incorporated, said “we are exceedingly proud of Shannon. She has been an exemplary title holder for this franchise. She has work assiduously and we know that she will go on to represent Barbados very well on the international stage. We are proud of her and we ask all Barbadians to please continue to support Shannon, cheer her on and to watch the show on January 29th in the evening, as Shannon steps on that stage and makes us all exceedingly proud.”

Kathy Harris, mom of the Miss Universe Barbados, also said she was extremely proud of her daughter. Her encouragement to her was “give it your best shot. Do the best you can and we will forever be proud of you”.

The Harrison College alumnus won the coveted Miss Universe Barbados crown in September last year. She seized this sought after title from 13 other contestants who took part in that night’s show. Harris’ victory came after a nine-year break in the local staging of the contest.(MG)