LIGHTS on!

HUNDREDS of Barbadians and visitors to the island made their way to the City yesterday evening to witness the spectacle of the Sagicor Life Incorporated Lighting Ceremony, now in its 21st year.

The event, held in National Heroes’ Square, signalled the start of a month-long countdown to Barbados 50th year of Independence and was held under the distinguished patronage of Governor General Sir Elliott Belgrave; Chief Justice Sir Marston Gibson; Prime Minister the Right Honourable Freundel Stuart; members of the diplomatic corps; and other specially invited guests.

Prime Minister Stuart along with Kathryn Thornton, Richard Browne and Marva Yarde, the three of whom were born on November 30 1966, were given the honour of flicking the switch to illuminate the City in bright aquamarine and gold, along with a brief fireworks display.

The flipping of the switch also signalled the lighting of roundabouts and one Government building in each parish, a tradition which started back in 1996.

Minister of Culture Stephen Lashley told the large audience many of whom were bedecked in their national colours, that the lights are not just to be admired, but should be a reminder that the future of the island is bright.

“Amid the economic challenges, these lights signify the hope and blessings on a nation which has continued to thrive despite the impact of the global recession. He encouraged Barbadians to build on the lessons of the island’s forefathers that demonstrate the values of sacrifice, courage and resilience during their quest for independence.”

He said as the country looks toward the next 50 years, the role of young people must be acknowledged as the new drivers of transformation. “It is our duty to pass on to them a better Barbados than we inherited. But our young people must also understand that they have a responsibility to take Barbados the next level. They must remember the maxim, to whom much is given, much is expected,” he stated.

Minister Lashley said the lights should also be seen as a beacon of the nation’s independence, encouraging Barbadians to fight against ignorance, crime, unemployment, conflicts, divisions, diseases, injustice and inequality. “And the various evils that may confront our people from time to time, both individually and collectively. Independence demands from us responsibility for what is taking place in our homes, our communities, and our country and to take informed actions to remedy the situation.”

He also stressed that independence is not just a word, but should be seen as a state of mind which should be acknowledged daily and not only during the month of November. (JH)