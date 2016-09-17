Inform the public!

MINISTER of Labour and Human Resource Development, Dr. Esther Byer-Suckoo said there needs to be more public education in Barbados on economic and financial matters.

Speaking yesterday at the launch of a new magazine by the Central Bank of Barbados, the Minister said that this is an era where persons have access to information.

However, she told the function that while there is a significant amount of information on economic and financial matters, to a lot of people it does not mean much since sometimes that data goes over their heads.

“So there is a need to demystify the information…I am hopeful that this magazine a lot of people would take it up and take the time to read it because it contains a lot of useful information,” Dr. Byer -Suckoo said.

The Minister spoke moments after being presented with a copy of the magazine, titled "Economic Insight.bb", by Mrs. Monica Drayton-Worrell, wife of the Bank’s Governor, Dr. Delisle Worrell.

The copy was presented on behalf of the 50th Anniversary of Independence Committee.

She said that the magazine highlights the excellent work which the Bank and Dr. Worrell continue to do in concert with the excellence of Barbadians, adding that the Governor has continued to blaze a trail on excellence for the Bank.

“In my capacity as the Minister for Human Resource Development, I am also pleased that we can showcase for Barbados case studies on individuals who have been able to succeed in a number of spheres,” she said.

She reminded the audience that promoting excellence is part of the work of her Ministry, while also empowering Barbadians to live their dreams, and to access areas to develop their ideas and skills.