industrial revolution

This island’s manufacturing and industrial sectors are slated to become more energy efficient in the near future.

Minister of Industry, International Business, Commerce and Small Business Development, Donville Inniss, outlined that with the help of the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), Barbados is working on rolling out a new industrial policy that is “environmentally sound and very energy efficient”.

To this end, several projects are set to come on stream, including the “Resource Efficient Low Carbon and Circular Industrial Partnership Platform for Catalysing Eco-Innovation and Entrepreneurship in Barbados” project, which the minister revealed is at an advanced stage as proposals have been submitted to the Global Environmental Fund.

“Through this US$10 million project to which Barbados government has committed US$2 million – principally through Global Environmental Fund financing – we intend to really revolutionise the industrial

sector of Barbados.

“We believe that we have it in our grasp to ensure that our manufacturing sector and industrial sector operate in a far more energy efficient manner. It means that we are going to work closer with the companies to look at retooling the enterprises towards getting more energy efficient equipment therein. We are going to start to generate more of the power we use within industrial parks, from our roof space and other facilities we have going,” he stated.

Speaking to the media at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre yesterday while accompanied by UNIDO Director General Li Yong, Inniss noted that Barbados is very committed to forging greater linkages between the environment and the energy sectors, while supporting the economy.

“Our partnership with UNIDO is helping to bear fruit in that area,” he stated, extending his gratitude to UNIDO for being able to get the Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency established here in Barbados.

In his remarks, Li commended the government on its medium-term development plans, especially the focus on the environment, and assured UNIDO’s commitment in their partnership to make these a reality. (JMB)