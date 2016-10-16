Historic graduation

THE graduation ceremony for the Caribbean’s premier university is one that would go down in history, because it is being held in the same year that this island would be marking its 50th anniversary of independence.

This is coming from the Chancellor of the University of the West Indies (U.W.I.), Cave Hill Campus, Sir George Alleyne, who delivered the Chancellor’s address at the morning session of the Ceremony for the Presentation of Graduates yesterday at the UWI

He said that this causes persons to stop and reflect on the relationship between this campus in particular, the UWI as a whole and the Government of Barbados, one which is held in high esteem and one which must continue to reap success.

“This is a special graduation for several reasons. The first and most important is that it is being held during the year in which Barbados is celebrating its 50th year of independence. It is well to remember, record and applaud at this time the close relationship between this Campus, our University and the Government of Barbados – a relationship which we value very highly and do our best to preserve and strengthen.”

The Chancellor stated that this relationship has a long history, and it goes as far back to one where the Father of Independence, the late Prime Minister, Errol Walton Barrow, is connected, as he is the one who chose the location for this campus, and he had a vision of how this university could contribute to the lives of its citizens.

“This relationship goes back in history to the close association between the father of the nation and the campus. Mr. Barrow chose the site, and I wish to believe that he chose a hill deliberately as a symbol of what the University should be.

“He had a clear vision of the idea and ideal of our University contributing to the life of Barbados. He was proud of what could be achieved through improving human capital, through attention to health and education.”

This vision has indeed come to pass, as the university has seen many persons who enter its campus exit with degrees, diplomas and certificates at various levels. In fact, in the last decade alone, it has seen more than 10 000 persons graduate with Bachelor’s, Master’s and Doctorate level degrees in a variety of disciplines, said Alleyne.

“The notion of the University participating in the life of countries is one which has concerned all who are involved directly or indirectly in university administration, and we reflect frequently on the essential functions we should exercise.

“The credentialing function is one which I believe we have performed well. Over the past 10 years, this campus has graduated over 10 000 students at Bachelor’s, Master’s and Doctoral levels.

“We are pleased to see our graduates occupying responsible positions in public and private life, but also among our staff. A good University without being incestuous, must produce some of its own seed corn.”