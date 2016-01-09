highway markets

Government has not abandoned the idea of setting up designated areas along certain sections of the highway from which vendors will be allowed to ply their trade.

The assurance has come from Minister of Transport and Works, Michael Lashley, who said that his Ministry is looking to roll out the pilot project very soon.

Back in March during the debate on the Appropriations Bill, Minister Lashley indicated that the project was aimed at regulating vending on the highway, and that money had been allocated in the 2016-2017 budget of the Ministry to facilitate the project.

The Transport and Works Minister maintained that the Freundel Stuart-led Administration is committed to helping Barbadians become gainfully employed, but noted that they are equally committed to keeping them safe as they do so. As such, he told The Barbados Advocate that the creation of designated spaces for highway vendors is a necessity as it ensures that such vending is done in an orderly manner and in a manner that does pose any road safety risks.

He revealed that the project has been given the go-ahead by both the Cabinet and the Town Planning Department.

He further indicated that if all goes well, and the pilot is successful executed, at least one other area will be established in the near future and other potential areas are likely to be identified. The Minister said that the first vendors’ area is to be erected in the Top Rock/Graeme Hall area, but remained mum on the details of the facility and how many vendors it will accommodate.

Lashley did disclose however, that his ministry has received quotations from three local construction firms to build the facilities for the vendors, and said the decision will soon be made as to which company will get the nod to do the job.

“That is with the Chief Technical Officer now, as soon as he signs off, it will be sent up to the Permanent Secretary, then for final approval by me,” he said.

During the Appropriation Bill debate, Lashley also revealed that the Town Planning Department had instituted certain conditions for the project, including that there be no vending allowed between the 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. peak hour traffic, that provisions be made for adequate sized culverts in the area of the ditch, and that there should be access to water and parking, which meet the standards of the Chief Town Planner. The Minister said that these stipulations will be abided by as the project is pursued. (JRT)