HELP FOR EXHIBITORS

CEO of the Barbados Agricultural Society (BAS), James Paul, has informed participants of AgroFest 2017 that they will receive all the assistance they require; but as exhibitors they need to capitalise on that support by giving of their best.

Speaking at a Registration Meeting held at the Rural Development Commission (RDC) recently, he stated that one of the steps they have taken is advertising through social media, in addition to the traditional media outlets.

“We are going to invite you out to the Park, we are going to actually use Facebook to help you because Facebook tends to be more popular in Barbados than Twitter, so we going to use Facebook advertising…We are going to use social media advertising throughout the whole thing in addition to the normal type of advertising, and we are going to make sure that you the exhibitor is pushed,” he noted.

“It is not about us. At the end of the day, it is about you and the extent to which you can use this event to push the product that you are actually bringing.”

Urging exhibitors to take advantage of this advertising opportunity, he highlighted a case where they at the BAS promoted an exhibitor who does cassava flour, and when patrons came to purchase the product, they could not do so because the exhibitor had run out on the first day. Calling this “unacceptable”, Paul encouraged exhibitors to ensure they have enough of their products for the entire three days.

“And we are going to push you out there so that when patrons are coming to the event, they are going to come looking for you…So I want to encourage you to cooperate with us.

“You have an opportunity to sell your product, who you are, your business and of course at the same time, ensure that you fulfil the mandate of the RDC in terms of trying to create successful partnerships. And we through AgroFest would be able to give you that marketing opportunity to be able to sell your product and to showcase the product that you have to everyone else.”