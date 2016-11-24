health care advances

Barbados is being lauded for the significant strides that the country has been making relative to health care.

Pan American Health Organisation/ World Health Organisation (PAHO/WHO) Representative for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, Dr. Godfrey Xuereb said that the country, with assistance from PAHO, has been successful in eliminating a number of infectious diseases and health challenges, including undernutrition and complications related to pregnancy and birth.

He made the comments during a press conference yesterday at United Nations House.

With that in mind, he took the opportunity to congratulate Barbados on a number of achievements, including the banning of smoking in public spaces and on leading the charge within the Caribbean in terms of imposing a tax on sweetened beverages. The latter, he said, is an important step in reducing the incidence of diet-related, non-communicable diseases.

Noting that some conditions are also caused by a lack of physical activity, Dr. Xuereb said he is pleased to see that in celebration of the country’s golden jubilee there have been a number of physical activity events planned, and he is hoping can continue throughout the coming years. He made the point as he noted that one of PAHO’s goals also is to support the Ministry of Health as it seeks to ensure that the life-span of the Barbadian population increases. Dr. Xuereb added that along with increasing the population’s lifespan, it is important to ensure that persons are living healthy lives.

“If it is a healthy life, then it will be a productive life,” he maintained.

In spite of the accomplishments, Xuereb told reporters, Ministry of Health officials and PAHO staff during a press conference at United Nations House yesterday, the country still faces problems in respect of emerging viral diseases, injury caused by motor vehicle accidents and lifestyle related diseases. But, he is adamant that the problems have not consumed the nation, as concrete steps are being taken at various levels to address the challenges.

Meanwhile, Minister of Health, John Boyce expressed appreciation to PAHO for the continued support it has offered to Barbados over the years, pointing out that not only has the country seen marked improvements in its health statistics through this relationship, but it has helped to further development of the nation.