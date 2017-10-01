Harris off to 2016 Miss Universe pageant

Miss Universe Barbados, Shannon Harris, has her eyes set on bringing home the coveted Miss Universe crown.

Harris, who leaves the island this week, will be competing during the Miss Universe 2016 pageant in the Philippines. In an interview ahead of her trip, she told The Barbados Advocate she is excited to represent her country.

“I am excited, mostly because, one, I have never been to the Philippines, and two, I have never been in an international pageant. So for me, the whole experience in itself is what I am looking forward to.

“I am looking forward to seeing 94 girls around me. I am looking forward to the stage. I am looking forward to the production. I am just in awe myself.”

The Harrison College alumnus won the Miss Universe Barbados crown in September last year. She seized this sought after title from 13 other contestants, who took part in that night’s show. Harris’ victory came after a nine-year break in the local staging of the contest.

When asked about her physical preparation for the January 30th Miss Universe pageant, Harris said it has involved “lots of training”.

Her mental preparation, on the other hand, she said has comprised “reading and taking time for myself is what I do to prepare myself mentally, because I need to get away from everything in order to get myself ready, and if I am not ready mentally, all the physical will not matter”.

Harris, who has a modelling background, has had positive feedback from family and members of the public so far during her reign. She encourages everyone to continue to support her.

“I do want everybody to watch. I want everybody to support and know that we do have a chance. I want them to know that it is possible.”