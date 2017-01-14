Drainage Division gets assistance from Adopt-A-Kilometre crew

Just recently, a crew from the Adopt-A-Kilometre Highway Project lent a helping hand to assist the Drainage Unit, by clearing debris from around the median barriers on the highway, stretching from Warrens in St. Michael, through the roundabout by Hothersal Turning, up to the site of the Emancipation Statue, popularly called the Bussa Statue, at Haggatt Hall and down to the Garfield Sobers Roundabout.

When The Barbados Advocate caught up with Andrew Clarke, Project Co-ordinator for the Adopt-A-Kilometre Highway Project in Haggat Hall, overseeing the clean up process, he explained that with the recent heavy rains which caused some flooding in the island towards the latter part of last year, a decision was made to assist the Drainage Unit and clean up some of the unsightly debris still lingering on the highway, as well as overgrown pockets of bush around the median barriers as well.

“We decided that we would assist the Drainage Division basically in cleaning medians, because they were getting a little overgrown. When we started (recently), we worked our way all the way up to Hothersal and now we are working our way down to the Garfield Sobers Roundabout, and then we will probably finish up next week,” Clarke noted.

Clarke explained that the crew was working efficiently, but safely, along the stretch of the highway, as safety is always a concern, when on local roads. Crew members donned reflective safety vests and the Adopt-A-Kilometre Highway Project sign was also prominently placed on the highway, along with traffic cones, to alert passing motorists who at times had to switch to one lane, to allow for the clean up process to take place. (RSM)