Do more to save water

Barbadians are being called upon to engage in greater water conservation efforts, given the country’s limited water supply and the water shortages affecting residents in a number of rural parishes.

Founder of Prayer Warriors International, Evangelist Courtney Selman, issued the call yesterday as he and a team from his ministry gathered on the steps of the BWA’s Headquarters in the Pine, St. Michael to pray for the management and staff of the Authority. They later made their way to a number of parishes acutely affected by water shortages, including St. Andrew, St. Peter, St. Thomas, St. Lucy and St. James, to supply residents with water.

“We are here to assist and support the Barbados Water Authority. We know that they are doing a fantastic job as much as they can do right now, but we believe prayer is the answer. Prayer is powerful,” he said.

“I have made a call for the conservation of water in Barbados. I said it before and I am going to say it again. I am going to reiterate it. I think we need definitely to conserve water. When we are bathing, we can turn the tap off. When we are soaping our skin, when we are washing wares, when we are brushing our teeth, we can turn off the water. Whatever we are doing, we can do that. We have to be proactive now, in [safeguarding] the water [supply] in Barbados,” Selman indicated.

The evangelist meanwhile suggested that the country make an assessment as to whether it can still ably supply ships docking in Barbados with copious amounts of water.

“We supply millions of gallons of water to ships. This is something we have to look at...to see if we can afford to continue to supply ships that come here with water [during] the tourist season. That is an area that we have to seriously look at,” he stressed.

He also noted that in the future, homes may have to be built with cisterns underneath them, as is the case in St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands, in addition to the water tanks attached. (RSM)

Founder of Prayer Warriors International, Evangelist Courtney Selman (right) and a team from his ministry, gathered on the steps of the BWA’s Headquarters in the Pine, St. Michael to pray for the Management and Staff of the Authority. They later made their way to a number of parishes in Barbados acutely affected by water shortages.