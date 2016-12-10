Countdown to Golden Jubilee

The 50-day countdown to Barbados’ 50th year of Independence began yesterday with a parade in The City, from Cave Shepherd, Broad Street down to Jubilee Gardens.

The Tuk Band and accompanying dancers made their way through the streets of Bridgetown, much to the delight of onlookers.

In Jubilee Gardens, passers-by were treated to local delicacies and displays of Barbadian artefacts.

There were also stiltmen and a Mother Sally to entertain the growing crowd.