Adrenaline Dancers in action behind the Tuk Band as they paraded from Broad Street to Jubilee Gardens.
Countdown to Golden Jubilee
Wed, 10/12/2016 - 12:00am Barbados1
By:
Peta Rowe-Forde
The 50-day countdown to Barbados’ 50th year of Independence began yesterday with a parade in The City, from Cave Shepherd, Broad Street down to Jubilee Gardens.
The Tuk Band and accompanying dancers made their way through the streets of Bridgetown, much to the delight of onlookers.
In Jubilee Gardens, passers-by were treated to local delicacies and displays of Barbadian artefacts.
There were also stiltmen and a Mother Sally to entertain the growing crowd.
Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Maxine McClean, also gave a run-down of the events to come over the next 49 days.
First on the agenda will be the Independence Lighting Ceremony on November 1 in National Heroes Square at 5:30 p.m. This will be followed by the first of a series of plays that will begin on November 17, in honour of the late Dame Nita Barrow. These nine shows will conclude on November 26.
The Barbados Food and Rum Festival will run from November 17 through 26, and is expected to feature international and local world-class chefs, rum experts and mixologists.
The 50th Anniversary of Independence NIFCA Gala will be at Kensington Oval on November 20, starting at 6 p.m.; and this will be followed by the Prime Minister’s Dinner and Ball on November 25 at 7 p.m. at Ilaro Court.
On November 27 at 4 p.m., there will be the 50th Anniversary Service of Thanksgiving at Kensington Oval; and the 50th Anniversary of Independence Monument will be revealed on November 29 at the historic Garrison Savannah.
On November 30, there will be the 50th Anniversary of Indepen-dence Parade, scheduled for 8 a.m. at the Garrison Savannah and is expected to include foreign troops which will add to the spectacle. In addition at 8 p.m., the Golden Anniversary Spectacular Mega Concert will be held.