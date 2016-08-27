Camps filling a void

The role played by high quality, structured, out-of- school activities such as summer camps in supporting and promoting positive youth development is being highlighted.

Director of the Juvenile Liaison Scheme’s Summer Camp Programme, Constable Wilson Clarke, sought to bring attention to the importance of such activities, as he addressed the closing ceremony of the camp yesterday evening at Prince Cave Hall at the District A Complex.

His comments came as he told those in attendance that learning should not be confined to the school environment, as positive extracurricular activities have been found to not only drive academic success

resulting in higher grades, but have been effective in lowering absenteeism and drop-out rates.

“The youth are situated in safe environments which prevent them from engaging in delinquent activities. It teaches the youth general and specific skills, beliefs and behaviours and provides opportunities for them to develop relationships with peers and mentors. No longer viewed only as places for children to decompress and have fun during the out of school time, camps have embraced the concept of development of the whole child,” he said.

The Director explained that camps are now assuming a greater role in education and youth development, as it is recognised that the same fun activities and programmes they have traditionally offered, are in reality highly effective alternative learning models.

Moreover, he said the environment provided by the Juvenile Liaison Scheme’s camp enables staff to work with students on social, personal and behavioural problems that may arise during the summer months when students are away from the classroom.

“Many times these children find their way onto the streets where they fall prey to all manner of delinquent behavioural patterns. The Camp provides a positive environment for at-risk children and teens. The goal is to encourage their growth by promoting education, positive thinking, respect, strong work ethics and discipline,” Clarke stated.

He added that as education officials search for ways to provide character education, social development and solutions to vacation time learning loss, the Juvenile Liaison Scheme is in a unique position to fill some of those gaps with its Summer Camp which has proven to be quite effective.