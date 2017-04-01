Call for disabled parking legislation to be passed

Bring the legislation – that imposes penalties for members of mainstream society that park in parking spots reserved for persons with disabilities (PWDs) – into law in 2017.

This call is being made by Rose-Ann Foster-Vaughan, Administrative Project Officer at the Barbados Council for the Disabled (BCD), who spoke with The Barbados Advocate recently.

She reminded persons of the petition that they would have started to get signatures for back in December, 2015, and would have taken to the Prime Minister, Freundel Stuart, in March, 2016, whereby they wanted him to bring before parliament the Road Traffic Act, Cap 295, which includes among other things, parking spaces reserved for PWDs

“The Barbados Council for the Disabled launched a petition whereby they were asking the Government of Barbados to legislate parking for the disabled. These petitions were taken to the prime Minister in March of this year, 2016.

“My wish for the Prime Minister going forward is that he would work expeditiously and quickly as possible to get this legislation legalised.”

Foster-Vaughan said that she understood that Stuart would have things on his plate for this year, but hoped that he would address the matter as soon as possible, because this is an important issue that affects some of the citizens of this country.

“We need it. It is our right. Parking for persons with disabilities in those special parking bays... we need it like yesterday. We do.

“Because right now it is being abused and refused, and this is something that cannot happen at this rate, and if we are saying that all persons are equal, then this is our right. We need you to work as quickly on it as possible.”

She continued, “We are still waiting, but we know that he would vote as quickly as he can to make it happen, but this is just a plea from the average citizen on the streets. Please, Prime Minister, we are depending on you.”

The BCD Administrative Project Officer stated that other nations across the world, especially the metropolitan countries, already have this law in place, and when you get persons who break this law in those countries, their car is towed and you have to pay a fine to get it back or some other penalty.

“When we travel, we see this. They come and put a tab on your can and you have to actually pay to get the car removed you know. So we need fines put in place for people that illegally park there (disabled parking spaces). We do.”