Boxing Day visits

In the true spirit of spreading cheer to others during the Yuletide season, members of the Love Day crew will be visiting districts across the island tomorrow.

Love Day Founder and steel pannist, Terry “Mexican” Arthur told The Barbados Advocate that the group plans to visit communities in St. John, St. Patrick’s and the Belle, among other areas, on Boxing Day.

He explained that the activity, which will see the participation of a number of local celebrities, is an annual one for the group. This occasion will be the seventh year that they will be doing this. In the past, they have visited locations such as the children’s ward of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and the Geriatric Hospital.

“We just buy gifts, put together hampers and go all around Barbados, through the different communities ,just spreading some sunshine,” stated Arthur, who added that members of the group also play and perform for individuals while at the different stops.

The Founder also shared that the support for the initiative by persons who willingly assist with spreading cheer, wrapping gifts or donating annually, has been growing.

“Every year it grows. We get more corporate sponsors [and] people donate more stuff.”

He spoke on the side-lines of ‘Youth At Christmas’,,held on Friday at the Vauxhall Primary School. This free concert was organised by Youth in Spotlight, in association with the Youth Development Programme of the Division of Youth.

During it, Arthur and other members of the crew presented two hampers to Nicole Bonnett and Angela Lewis. They also joined the Tuk Band group for a performance at the opening of the event.