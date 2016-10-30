BLP ready for battle

WE are ready!

This battle cry of sorts reverberated through the school auditorium of the Lester Vaughan Secondary, yesterday evening, as party-faithfuls of the Barbados Labour Party (BLP) joined political leader, Mia Mottley, in sending this message to the ruling Democratic Labour Party (DLP) government.

The Opposition Leader, in her address on the second day of the 78th annual conference, said Barbados needs a rescue team, and the BLP, which is “focused and ready”, is the country's best hope.

While giving the DLP government a failing grade in multiple areas, she told the party members in the overflowing auditorium, “15 months to a General Election, and we are more ready today than we have ever been at this stage of a campaign. I will not say too much now, but believe me when I say we are truly ready for Freundel Stuart and the DLP.”

It was revealed yesterday that on Friday, Mottley, with the General Secretary of the party, agreed to the laying of a Resolution before the annual conference for the confirmation of all of the sitting MPs of the Party.

“Once this Resolution is accepted, we will leave the Conference with a full slate of endorsed candidates,” she said. She assured that early in the new year, the full team, which includes 20 new candidates, will be formally presented to the country.

Mottley acknowledged that there have been challenges with regards to keeping internal discussions contained, but challenged that this happens in all Opposition parties.

While outlining fundamental differences between the two political parties, she highlighted some of the areas which she said will be addressed under a BLP-led government. These include, stopping the printing of money by the Central Bank; returning Barbados' credit rating to investment grade and controlling the growth of the nation's debt.

She said fiscal policies will be guided by what is essential, and by what must be protected and fostered. This, she said, includes access to water; making Barbados safe; ensuring no household goes without a living income; ensuring no young person leaves school without certificates or a skill and giving all Barbadians the ability to manage their own health care. She said a concerted effort will be made towards promoting health and wellness in that sector. Additionally, Mottley says there must be universal access to free Wifi, 24 hour online access to Government agencies and a move towards clean energy by 2030.

As it relates to legislation, she suggested that new financial instruments will be created to allow Barbadians to use their savings to help finance public and private sector development.

“This will give them a higher rate of return than the current paltry 0.35 per cent interest that they get from the commercial banks. There is too much liquidity in banks at a time when Barbadian businesses and households need access to money, to expand existing businesses and create new ones,” Mottley lamented. She also pointed to a move to create a framework for the introduction of reverse mortgages.

As it relates to physical development, she suggested that through legislation, the BLP will facilitate the reclamation of 2000 acres of land for peninsulas and islands, subject to the appropriate social and environmental impact studies, to create green fields for tourism investment.

“This will not add a single cent to the public debt, as we will use legislation to make it happen. For those who doubt that this is possible, be reminded that the Right Excellent Sir Grantley Adams reclaimed land to join Pelican Island to mainland Barbados more than 65 years ago.”

The Opposition leader stated that the BLP will bring back hope to Barbadians and restore faith and confidence in politicians, saying that the BLP, if elected, will establish a Standing Commission on Corruption. (JH)