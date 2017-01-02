BL&P committed to green agenda

The Barbados Light & Power Company (BL&P) Limited is very committed to making that major shift from electricity generated by oil to generation from renewable and clean energy sources.

This is according to Manager of Communications and Government Relations at BL&P, Jackie Marshall-Clarke, who noted that this will benefit all its 225 000 customers, including the Barbados government.

Marshall-Clarke was at the time addressing the official launch of the Electricity and Renewable Energy – Science Exposition 2017, a partnership between the Media Resource Department of the Ministry of Education, Science, Technology and Innovation and the BL&P.

According to her, BL&P has demonstrated its commitment in very significant ways.

“To the benefit of Renewable Energy customers, we have designed, tested and successfully implemented the Renewable Energy Rider. It is a mechanism that allows people to generate electricity from solar panels on their roofs and sell electricity to Light & Power for profit.

“Then, to the benefit of all our customers, we have designed, tested and successfully commission our 10 MW solar plant at Trents in St. Lucy. That means that we are now generating electricity from the sun, approximately 46 000 solar panels that could supply energy to 7,700 homes in Barbados,” she highlighted.

Marshall- Clarke also signalled that the collaboration with the Media Resource Department to host the Science Exposition is certainly one way to support and empower youth to research, be innovative and explore the possibilities in the field.

“We will continue to support the young people and education in Barbados, especially in the areas of science and technology and we are delighted to be working once again with the Media Resource Department to reach all the schools across Barbados”.

The Science Exposition is opened to both primary and secondary schools across the island. All entries must focus on the use of electricity and/or alternative sources of energy.

Prizes will be awarded to the top three entries in both the primary and secondary categories - first place $2500; second place $1500 and third place $1000. (TL)