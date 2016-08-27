Big show for 50th

Three titans of Barbados’ music industry will be hitting the stage at Kensington Oval on November 29th, in celebration of Barbados’ 50th year of Independence,. The “Barbados is Music” show will feature three big bands of the 90s. These are: Krosfyah, Coalishun and Square One.

Speaking during the launch on Thursday evening, Committee Member of the Digicel-sponsored show, Shawn Franklin, explained the rationale.

“We thought it would be remiss of us to let the 50th anniversary come and go without acknowledging some of the pillars of the music industry in Barbados, and we focused in on a particular group that we wanted to highlight... These bands represent in a period when Barbados was basically running things in the Caribbean, and they flew the flag proud in the Caribbean and in the diaspora.”

This show, promised to be dynamic, explosive and memorable, has been met with much enthusiasm from the band members. Representing Krosfyah was Michael Agard, who expressed much elation towards the event. He stated the bands have performed on the same stage before, but this time it will be truly something special. He further encouraged the public to come out and support, especially as he understands that many tourists will be in the island around that time.

Moreover, Adrian Clarke, who was a part of Krosfyah for a brief time, represented Coalishun, the band, which he performed with for a much longer period. Clarke highlighted the fact that there is a dearth of bands on the island, and hopes that the days would return where disc jockeys were secondary to bands at an event. To this end, he shared his high hopes for the show, promising that it will be something to look forward to.

Thirdly, representing for Square One was Alison Hinds. Hinds revealed that when the idea of the show was forwarded to the group. there was no hesitation by anyone. Hinds, noting that there is no greater feeling than performing alongside her band mates, stated that she expects generations of families to come out to the event.

Nevertheless, promoters of the show are going for the ‘wow’ factor. Franklin disclosed that the show will not just be a procession of the three bands. but it will be a production that people will talk about for a long time.

Additionally, several stalwarts working in the background of the music industry in Barbados will be highlighted and honoured, since, in Franklin’s view, “music is an extremely important part of why Barbados is where it is as a very proud nation”.