Beacon, Workbench decision rests with the courts

OFFICIALS of Beacon Insurance Company Limited say they intend to abide by whatever decision is made by the Barbados courts in relation to the matter involving the company and Workbench Furniture Limited.

Chief Operations Officer of Beacon Insurance, Christopher Woodhams, said so yesterday while bringing the media up to date on the matter. The case is to be heard in court next year.

The two sides have not been able to resolve a claim following a fire which gutted Workbench Furniture Limited.

“We are now in court. We have full confidence in the Barbados court and we will support whatever is the outcome of the court’s decision,” Woodhams said while breaking Beacon Insurance’s long silence on the matter.

“You would have noticed a very determined silence on this matter. The reason why we were silent is because for the two to three years of this loss…our intent was always to settle the matter rather than trying to antagonise the matter,” he explained.

“If you are trying to settle something, then you do not want to antagonise the claimant or the person you are settling with,” Woodhams said.