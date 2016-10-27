Be careful

A warning has gone out to media practitioners in Barbados, who brave tropical storms and other bad weather to give coverage to the damage brought by these weather systems.

Clive Lorde, a former Director of Emergency Services in Barbados, is telling media personnel that they run the risk of putting themselves in danger when covering the damages wrought by weather systems.

He said that it is unfortunate that there is an attempt by some media personnel in Barbados to emulate the external media outlets like CNN, MSNBC and other networks in the USA.

Lorde cautioned that news personnel from those networks tend to make sure that they are on safe ground and positioned themselves very close to buildings which can give them protection in the event of a mishap. So here you have to be cautious, he advised.

“There is a difference between what you (in Barbados) do and what CNN does – they know what they are doing,” he advised.

In supporting Lorde, Melony Jones of the Barbados Employers’ Confederation suggested that the vehicles which local personnel are using to get around need to be inspected, they must be up to date, and there is need to do a quick inspection to verify if the vehicles are safe to travel through water. (JB)

