Barbados scores high on rule of law index

BARBADOS is among the top countries in the World Justice Project (WJP) report index, which measures how the rule of law is experienced by the public globally.

In its 2016 annual report, the WJP has placed Barbados fourth out of 30 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean. It also came in 27th out of 36 high income countries and 28th out of 113 countries and jurisdictions worldwide.

Barbados scored well in other categories of the index as well, which is intended to be the first step in setting benchmarks, informing and guiding reforms, and deepening appreciation and understanding for the foundational importance of the rule of law.

The WJP Rule of Law index is the world’s leading source for original data on the rule of law. The 2016 edition expands coverage to 113 countries and jurisdictions from (102 in 2015), relying on more than 100 000 households and expert surveys to measure how the rule of law is experienced in practical everyday situations by the general public worldwide.

Performance is measured using 44 indicators across eight primary rule of law factors, each of which is scored and ranked globally and against regional and income peers.

These are: Constraints on Government Powers; Absence of Corruption; Open Government; Fundamental Rights; Order and security; Regulatory Enforcement; Civil Justice; and Criminal Justice.

Barbados received an overall score of 0.67, bettered only by Uruguay (0.72), Costa Rica (0.68) and Chile (0.68) in Latin America and the Caribbean. Antigua and Barbuda received a similar overall score but did not do as well in other categories.

“Effective rule of law is the foundation for communities of peace, equity,and opportunity,’ said William H. Neukom, WJP Founder and CEO.

He said that no country has ever attained - let alone sustained – a perfect realisation of the rule of law. (JB)