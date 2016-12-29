Another good year for Hilton

AS predicted at the end of 2015 by General Manager of Hilton Barbados Resort, George Stanfield, 2016 turned out to be another good year for the award-winning hotel.

Speaking to the media briefly, yesterday, before the hotel’s third annual Chefs in the Pool event, he noted, “The hotel has surpassed our goals given to us and we have been increasing year after year.”

Stanfield stressed, however, that it is the work of the staff that made these successes a reality, even in the face of challenges.

“I believe I have the strongest team here, that knows how to adapt to our economic surroundings in Barbados year over year. We take this as an opportunity to excel,” he said.

Yesterday, guests had an opportunity to see another side of the chefs, including Stanfield, as they served guests from the pool. He acknowledged the presence of staff, including the department heads, human resource department, housekeeping, sales, engineering, spa and gym staff, who made the event possible, and those who participated in a semi-competitive game of volleyball in the pool against the guests, much to their delight.

Assistant Director of Sales, Tracy Jones, noted that the hotel has undergone some renovations, which includes the updating of 70 percent of the room stock in summer months, noting that more changes will be coming in 2017. She explained that the renovations, which have been taking place in stages, would have started with the gym, and was followed by the spa, which was opened last April.

“The hotel would have been open for 11 years, so in order to stay competitive, you need to do the necessary maintenance to keep the visitors coming to stay with us,” she said.

As the year draws to a close, Jones also highlighted the big New Year’s Eve beach event, which will be held under the theme “Light it Up”. With a price tag of $325, the all-inclusive event will feature the Energy Band, Mistah Dale, Biggie Irie, DJ Kirk Browne and Franc Mosbaugh of the Ivory Band. She also assured that the biggest and best fireworks display will be at the Hilton Beach.