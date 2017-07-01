ALL-CLEAR GIVEN at combermere

There has been a thorough clean-up and walk through of the Combermere School, and the Ministry of Labour has assured that the institution is ready for the opening of the new term next Tuesday.

This was revealed by Senior Safety and Health Officer of the Labour Department, Alison Elcock, to the hundreds of parents who turned up for the meeting convened by the Education Ministry in the school’s hall

yesterday evening.

Elcock reported that based on the visits made to the school this week and yesterday, they are satisfied that the institution is fit to be occupied.

However, the Senior Safety and Health Officer said that not all areas will have been cleaned in time for the start of school; but the main block where the majority of students inhabit is ready for the reopening.

“Some things take time to be resolved - in other words, there are some things that have to be done but they have to go through a process,” she said.

Elcock added that what was recognised over the years is that maintenance and housekeeping are critical to ensure a safe and healthy environment for the children and teaching staff.