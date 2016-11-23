50 to be awarded Barbados Jubilee Honour

FIFTY Barbadians who have contributed to the island’s development over the last half century will soon be conferred with the Barbados Jubilee Honour.

The island’s newest award was introduced yesterday in the Lower House by Prime Minister Freundel Stuart, who insisted that such individuals should be recognised as the island celebrated its 50th anniversary.

Speaking on the criteria to be fulfilled, he outlined that the individual would have to be a person nominated for the honour by Barbadians living in Barbados or abroad; a citizen of Barbados or who is entitled to be registered as a citizen of Barbados; an individual who has given significant or meritorious service to his/her community and to the nation; and has satisfied the criteria for selection in one of the 11 categories set out in schedule.

These areas include business, civil society, cultural arts, education, entrepreneurship, innovation, medicine, public service, science and technology, sports and the labour movement.

The honourees would be allowed to use post nominals B.J.H.

According to Stuart, the island had already set a precedence with its Centennial Honours, Order of National Hero and other special honours, and was now taking another step to honour those persons who have added to the growth of the island in their respective areas.

“It is just another initiative on the part of the government to invest the Golden Jubilee with the importance which the government thinks it deserves, and to broaden the base of recognition beyond the very limited numbers which we get every year at Independence, because there are many people across the country in these various spheres identified who ordinarily might not make it into the independence honours, and this is an opportunity for Barbadians to say how they feel about their fellow men in these areas and make recommendation for their recognition,” he said.

He added that the names of the honourees will be announced to public in the upcoming days and published in the Official Gazette. (JMB)