‘NO NEED FOR NEW HOSPITAL’

THERE is no need for a new public hospital in Barbados.

This is the view of Professor Emeritus of the University of the West Indies, Sir Henry Fraser, who was delivering the final public lecture in a series hosted by the Faculty of Medical Sciences in recognition of the 50th anniversary of Independence.

It was held under the theme “Health Care in Barbados: The Pestilential Past, Problematic Present and Future Prospects.”

Speaking at the Cave Hill campus on Tuesday night, Professor Fraser contended that in the words of the architect of hospital Captain Kenneth Tomlin, the facility which was constructed in 1964 was built to last 100 years or more.

He told the large audience in attendance that there are several reasons why Barbados does not need a new hospital, particularly the fact that the country can’t afford it at this time. Sir Henry lamented that the plant has not been properly maintained over the past five decades.