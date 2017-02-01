TWO thousand and seventeen is a year for God’s people to cross over to a new level, but in order for them to do that, they must leave the past behind.

“In order for us to cross over into 2017, we must come to the realisation that these things that were dead should remain dead,” said the Youth Pastor, Jamal Medas, who delivered the sermon at the youth emphasised service on Old Year’s night and New Year’s morning at The People’s Cathedral (TPC).

However, as human beings, there is a natural inclination to want to resurrect the dead things and then to “perform CPR” on their dead situations and past mistakes. However, God is telling us to “leave the dead things dead”.

Comparing these past mistakes and regrets to mummies, he said that it is just about the time that you are about to cross over to the next level, that all of these mummies would appear out of every corner .

“God delivered you from all of these mummies and all of a sudden, He is about to take you to a new level. He wants to increase the anointing upon your life, He is saying that it is time for you to cross over and all of a sudden these mummies are coming left, right and centre.”

He said that even during times of worship, these mummies can constantly bombard you, and he joked that it could be a case where even as he is preaching at that very moment, there are mummies that are communicating with them via Instagram to meet up after the service.

The Youth Pastor told the congregation that each and every one of them sitting here before him would have their dreams and plans for 2017, and ‘life is short’, and it is at this point that you begin to realise that as the Lord delivers you from all of these things, 2017 would be the year when you witness the glory of God in your life like it never has before, and this would be the year that you shine.

However, in order for you to fulfil this calling that the Lord has for your life, you must leave the mummies in the graveyard where they belong. (PJT)