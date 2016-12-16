‘Chrissy D’ is Digicel’s newest ambassador

Honey Jam Barbados artiste, Christina “Chrissy D” Dottin is Digicel’s newest ambassador and the company’s lone female representative to date.

The announcement was made yesterday by Director of Marketing at Digicel, Carolyn Shepherd, at Digicel Barbados Headquarters, located in the Williams Tower, Williams Industries Complex, Warrens, St. Michael.

“Over the years, Barbados has produced many outstanding talents such as Jackie Opel, The Mighty Gabby and RPB, of course and our very own Rihanna. I am sure you would agree that had there been the right opportunities, many more of our local stars would possibly have graced the international stage,” Shepherd commented.

“Since launching in 2002, Digicel has been a strong supporter not only of culture and entertainment, but through the National Cultural Foundation, we have also committed to investing in the performing arts. It’s always been our mandate to assist in the development of local talent, through national festivals like Crop Over and NIFCA as well as national events such as the recent Barbados Is Music,” she continued.

“To this end, Digicel signed on without hesitation and is a proud sponsor of the 2016 edition of Honey Jam. As part of that agreement, we would have offered one of the participants of Honey Jam the opportunity to become a part of the Digicel family. The decision was by no mean an easy one, as the talent exhibited during Honey Jam was phenomenal, but we are extremely delighted to announce Chrissy D as a Digicel representative and currently the lone female artiste that we are affiliated with,” Shepherd announced.

Chrissy D will be featured in one of Digicel’s upcoming campaigns and will be the face of the telecommunications company for varying initiatives, bringing greater visibility to herself as well as the company.

Chrissy D meanwhile noted that from as early as nine years old, when Digicel first launched in Barbados, it was her dream to one day represent the company. Having vocalised this dream to her mother Judi Pompey, her mom was on hand to witness her daughter’s dream come true.

“This is an honour for me because this is a brand, this is a product, this a business that I am passionate about and I have been running behind for years. I feel grateful that his happened when I am a budding artiste, because I actually thought that I had…to be in the spotlight to get the attention from Digicel. So I feel blessed that you guys said at this point, you know what, we believe in you, even before the world has believed in you and I am grateful. Thank you so much,” an ecstatic Chrissy D told Digicel representatives.