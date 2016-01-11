Light & Power supports BREA’s conference

THE Barbados Light & Power Company has partnered with the Barbados Renewable Energy Association (BREA), in support of the organisation’s inaugural conference – Caribbean Sustainable Energy Independence: Making it Happen. The event which will take place on November 10 and 11 at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre, has attracted speakers from the Seychelles, Canada, the USA, Europe and right here in the Caribbean.

Conference organisers have a bold agenda, which includes the promotion of the alignment of sustainable energy policies in the Caribbean; a session to promote increased participation of civil society in the energy sector transformation process and to review best practices through case studies for the creation of a blue-print to advance Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency in the Caribbean.

Light & Power sees this partnership with BREA as one of the ways by which we create energy solutions by linking assets, markets and partners in Barbados, the Caribbean and beyond.

According to Rohan Seale, Director Asset Management, “In forming partnerships, we look for common interest; we build trust; we act with integrity, and we achieve results through collaboration. We are happy to partner with BREA and the several other stakeholders in this Conference.”

The Company will also showcase the award-winning projects of Barbadian school children from the 2016 Electricity and Renewable Energy Exhibition that was held in conjunction with the Ministry of Education, Science, Technology and Innovation.