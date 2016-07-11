Business Monday: Its official: Carnival sourcing Barbadian staff

Carnival Corporation is offering Barbadians jobs aboard its fleet.

The world’s most popular cruise line, with 25 ships operating voyages to The Bahamas, Caribbean, Mexican Riviera, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, New England, Bermuda, Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands, officially made Trinity Recruitment Services its agent for Barbados and neighbouring islands.

Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Judeen Scantlebury, recently shared with Business Monday that jobs will be available in the areas of Housekeeping, Bar & Restaurant, Galley, Office & Administration and Entertainment, for persons 21 years and over.

In addition, she revealed that the cruise line will be offering internships for students at the tertiary level, interested in the hospitality industry.

Scantlebury, however, stressed that interested persons must understand that working on board a cruise liner is indeed a serious job, therefore they must be prepared to work.

“Although I try to explain to some people what life on board will be like, some still think it is a ‘working cruise’.

“You are actually doing a job, and have to be prepared to work long hours, and it is important to know that if you are going to do such work, you should set your goals prior to your embarkation. Therefore, regardless of whatever challenges you are faced with, you are going to tell yourself, ‘I know what I am here for.’”

The CEO/Founder of this locally-owned company also disclosed that the upcoming Job Fair throughout the month of November, at Trinity’s Mall 34 office, will give interested persons an opportunity to hear about the other offerings of overseas work with Apollo Ship Chandlers Inc.

“People will actually have a choice whether they would want to go with Carnival or Apollo, based on their research.”

“The jobs aren’t only available for persons in their 20’s and 30’s. We also want all adults who are able to take up such an opportunity to embrace it,” she expressed.

Scantlebury further revealed that talks are on-going with another popular cruise liner, and if successful, will mean more jobs for Barbadians. (TL)